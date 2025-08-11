Nataly Aleksanyan: Washington meeting marks first major step toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with News.Az, prominent Armenian journalist Nataly Aleksanyan shares her assessment of the landmark Washington meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump. Aleksanyan describes the summit as a meaningful first step toward a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting the importance of political will, international guarantees, and public engagement in ensuring the implementation of the agreements reached. She notes that, if fully realized, these accords could bring Armenia tangible security, economic, and regional benefits, while cautioning that internal political challenges and opposition resistance must be carefully managed. Aleksanyan also discusses the potential impact of the meeting on the ruling Civil Contract party’s standing and the need for continued vigilance to sustain the peace process.

– How do you assess the results of the Washington meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump?



– The Washington meeting can be regarded as one of the first significant achievements in the peace settlement process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It demonstrated that international mediation can deliver tangible results when there is political will and a mutual understanding of the parties’ interests.



At the same time, it is important to remember that this is only an initial step, and a final assessment can be made only after the agreements reached are implemented.

– Do you believe Armenia will benefit from the implementation of the agreements reached in Washington?



– If the agreements are fully implemented, Armenia stands to gain both in terms of security and in advancing economic development and regional stability.



Overall, the establishment of peace will open up new opportunities, including economic cooperation and regional integration. However, this process requires careful and well-calculated steps to avoid internal and external risks.

– How likely is it that the agreement will be implemented in practice?



– The likelihood of practical implementation largely depends on the political will of the parties and the effectiveness of international guarantees. The first step has already been taken successfully, but the road ahead is long, and each stage must be accompanied by confidence-building measures and the clear fulfillment of mutual commitments.

– Does the domestic political situation in Armenia allow for the implementation of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan?



– The domestic political situation in Armenia, particularly potential resistance from the opposition, could pose certain obstacles. Nevertheless, if the authorities can ensure broad public discussion and establish clear mechanisms of international support, internal pressure can be overcome. It is important to remain vigilant and advance the process step by step, eliminating the influence of provocations.

– How do you assess the impact of the Washington meeting on the position of the ruling Civil Contract party?



– Overall, the Washington meeting could strengthen the position of the ruling Civil Contract party as a force ensuring progress in the peace process. This is a serious international achievement that could be leveraged in the domestic political agenda to demonstrate the government’s ability to negotiate at the highest level and defend Armenia’s interests.



At the same time, it should be noted that trust within the party is not unequivocal. Not everyone, to put it mildly, shares a commitment to the idea of a genuine peace settlement, and here the leader’s personal oversight and vigilance are of vital importance. In parallel, opposition forces, as expected, will attempt to use this issue to create additional domestic political pressure.

