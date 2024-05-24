New realities emerge in South Caucasus: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

New realities have emerged in the South Caucasus region, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue forum in the Azerbaijani city of Lachin, News.Az reports.“Now we are talking about the future. The game is over, new realities have emerged in the South Caucasus,” the presidential aide noted.Hajiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan’s main goal was to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty.“The main goal in that statement was the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, ensuring the rights of internally displaced people [IDPs], including those from the Lachin district, and overcoming the severe consequences of the conflict,” he said.“Azerbaijan not only supported the intensification of international efforts for the speedy settlement of the conflict, but also defended the principles of restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty within internationally recognized borders in accordance with the UN Charter,” Hajiyev said.Hajiyev stressed that today the whole world is observing the return of IDPs to their houses, the revival of Lachin and the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.“This became possible as a result of the beginning of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The road leading to Lachin is very close to the border with Armenia. We see pillars and flags of Armenia on the opposite side of the Khakari River. Azerbaijan intends to determine the state border with Armenia,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az