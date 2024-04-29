New wave of protest in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Tbilisi, during a mass demonstration against the "foreign agents" bill outside the parliament building, clashes occurred between the demonstrators and the police.Protesters at another large-scale demonstration in central Tbilisi demanded that the parliament reject the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill, which the opposition claims is modeled after Russia's "foreign agents" law. The area around the parliament building was filled with demonstrators waving Georgian and European Union flags, and vehicle traffic on the central avenue was blocked.Opposition parties and NGOs announced the rally after learning that on April 29, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" planned to hold a demonstration supporting the law. According to media reports, the ruling party is mobilizing supporters from various regions. Today, "Georgian Dream" will bring thousands of its supporters to the streets of Tbilisi to support the contentious "Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill, which faces opposition from both domestic political groups and the West.This new bill differs from the previous year's, which was withdrawn due to street protests. The revised version excludes terms such as "foreign agent." It only concerns the transparency of funding by foreign influences and applies solely to legal entities that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. The law does not extend to individuals. Each organization is required to annually submit a declaration to a public registry, accessible to any citizen. Non-compliance results in a fine of 25,000 lari, but the bill does not involve criminal prosecution—only annual declaration is required.According to the ruling party, when the bill was withdrawn last year, donor organizations funding NGOs in Georgia promised to make their financing more transparent. However, the initiators of the bill and the ruling party itself claim that this promise was not kept. They allege that financing for political parties continues to flow through NGOs, with nearly every opposition party receiving funds from abroad through such organizations. The ruling party asserts that this funding mechanism supports radical organizations that often engage in protest actions, sometimes exceeding peaceful demonstrations.This year, authorities claim they have addressed last year's shortcomings when the bill was introduced without adequate preparation and public information. The government has been conducting a three-week campaign to clarify the bill's contents through media, social networks, and meetings, reportedly increasing public support. The "Georgian Dream" party states that it is open to discussing the document's articles at the second reading with all stakeholders, including the opposition, and does not intend to withdraw the bill despite pressure from the European Parliament.I do not anticipate any unrest on April 29. A national assembly is scheduled to support the transparency bill and the policies of the "Georgian Dream" party. This week, the party is also working on constitutional amendments, with discussions taking place across the country's regions. The organizers aim to show that they represent the people's will.Much depends on the opposition parties' response. If they are willing to engage in the second reading of the bill on transparency of foreign financing and suggest acceptable changes, a constructive dialogue could ensue. "Georgian Dream" is open to discussion and compromise, provided there is constructive engagement from the opposition.The process of adopting the bill is set to be completed. Whether amendments to the formulations will be made depends on the opposition and NGOs' readiness to constructively engage in the discussion and justify their objections to specific provisions of the bill. It remains to be seen what stance the opposition parties and NGOs will adopt towards the bill. I advocate for constructive parliamentary debates to help both sides reach a consensus on the bill's final content.The author is a brigadier general, commander of the Georgian Air Force in 2003-2005, adviser to the Georgian Intelligence Service in 2012-2016.

