NGOs from G7 countries affirm support for Azerbaijan as COP20 host country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several NGOs participating in the G7 Civil Society organizations’ Summit in Italy have issued a statement expressing their support for Azerbaijan as the host country for COP29, News.Az reports.

The statement, signed by 30 NGOs from 8 countries, including an NGO from France and delegates representing UNESCO, reads: “We, the undersigned civil society organizations, support the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan, the hosting country, as they embark on the vital mission of steering the global community towards a sustainable and resilient future.Given our deep concern regarding the urgent environmental impact of climate change confronting our planet, we highly appreciate every step that serves to tackle the climate crisis.By providing a platform for nations to converge, share expertise, and forge alliances, Azerbaijan demonstrates exemplary leadership in advancing the collective efforts to mitigate climate change.By prioritizing meaningful engagement with CSOs, Azerbaijan will enrich the discussions at COP29, promote inclusivity, and ultimately advance the collective efforts towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. This accomplishment showcases Azerbaijan's capacity for effective multilateral diplomacy and highlights its crucial role in shaping a sustainable future for generations to come.We believe that COP29 Azerbaijan will foster significant cooperation, inspire ambitious pledges, and navigate the world to a consensus.We unite in solidarity with the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan, and other civil society groups worldwide in their endeavors to accelerate climate action and forge a promising future for our planet.”Recently, prestigious foreign NGOs have been issuing statements of support for Azerbaijan as the host country for COP29. A group of foreign NGOs participating in the UN Civil Society Conference, consisting of 128 organizations, issued a statement commending Azerbaijan's activities in global climate action. These statements demonstrate the high level of global interest in Azerbaijan's beneficial initiatives for everyone.

News.Az