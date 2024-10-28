North Korea dispatches 10,000 troops to Russia: Pentagon

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has deployed around 10,000 troops to train in Russia, the Pentagon reported on Monday, significantly increasing Washington's previous estimate of 3,000 from last week, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We believe that the DPRK has sent around 10,000 soldiers in total to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.US President Joe Biden also warned the deployment was "very dangerous", after Washington previously put the number of North Korean troops in Russia at more than 3,000.Additionally, NATO chief Mark Rutte called the troop deployment "a dangerous expansion of Russia's war" and "a sign of Putin's growing desperation".Rutte noted more than 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the conflict started in 2022, adding the Kremlin was unable to sustain the invasion without foreign support.

News.Az