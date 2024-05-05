OIC summit once again condemns destruction of Islamic heritage sites by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his working visit to Gambia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in and delivered a speech at the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Banjul, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its successful chairmanship aimed at promoting unity and cooperation within the OIC. He congratulated Gambia on assuming the chairmanship of the OIC and wished the country success in further strengthening and promoting Islamic solidarity. He noted that Azerbaijan supports the consolidation of efforts to address existing challenges based on the common interests of the Islamic world and in accordance with the charters of the United Nations and the OIC. The Minister emphasized the importance of protecting Islamic religion and culture in combating the most dangerous challenges, such as unfounded manifestations of Islamophobia and acts of Quran burning. Jeyhun Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan, based on its multicultural traditions and experience, supports a more tolerant and sustainable world order among different religions and cultures. Reminding that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation took a firm and unequivocal position on the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijani state during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that Azerbaijan, as one of the active members of the OIC, constantly supports efforts within the organization for peaceful conflict resolution. He noted that on the Palestinian issue, which currently causes deep concern in the entire Islamic world, Azerbaijan supports the resolution of the conflict based on the "two-state" principle and also provides constant assistance to eliminate severe humanitarian consequences for the Palestinian people. Expressing satisfaction with cooperation within the OIC in various fields, including economic development, education, healthcare, and culture, the Minister highlighted the large potential for joint activities in other areas. Jeyhun Bayramov particularly emphasized that Azerbaijan is transitioning from traditional sources of energy to alternative sources such as solar and water. The Minister noted that the country is interested in developing cooperation with OIC member states in this sphere. The Minister of Foreign Affairs provided detailed information about the current regional situation, opportunities, and challenges in the post-conflict period, efforts towards reconstruction and restoration in liberated territories, the hindrance posed by the mine threat to these efforts, and recent developments in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Speaking about Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of the OIC, covering one of the regions most affected by global climate change, taking a unified position and mobilizing efforts to combat this threat. The Final Communiqué adopted at the Banjul Summit welcomes Azerbaijan's restoration of sovereignty over its entire territory, expresses unwavering support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and supports the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations based on mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. It includes a call on Armenia to fulfill its commitments. The Communiqué also notes that the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan has been renamed the Contact Group for the Elimination of the Consequences of the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan. It once again condemned destruction of Islamic heritage sites by Armenia. Simultaneously, it expressed concerns regarding the fate of Azerbaijanis expelled from present-day Armenia, and showed support for their dignified return. Confirming the holding of the 16th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Azerbaijan in 2026, the Communiqué calls for cooperation in holding the upcoming summit in Baku. The Communiqué also welcomes the holding of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue organized within the framework of the "Baku Process".

News.Az