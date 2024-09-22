Oil negotiations between Russia and India: Why is the agreement delayed?
By Asif AydinliNegotiations between India and Russia over long-term oil supply contracts remain a key focus of the international oil market. Despite longstanding relations and growing trade volumes, Indian state-owned oil refining companies are in no hurry to finalize such agreements with Russia. The lengthy talks have been reported by the newspaper Business Standard , citing sources in India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
However, economic realities are pushing both sides toward the need for more stable and beneficial cooperation.
India, the world's third-largest economy in terms of oil imports and consumption, is aiming to secure uninterrupted supplies to meet growing demand. Meanwhile, Russia, having lost a significant portion of its Western market due to sanctions, is actively seeking new long-term partners. The negotiations, however, are dragging on, mainly due to discussions over currency settlement terms and other key aspects of the agreements.
Since July 2024, India and Russia have been actively negotiating long-term contracts for the purchase of Russian oil . India has already become the largest buyer of Russian oil delivered by sea, as Western countries halted purchases due to sanctions. Despite this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to secure long-term agreements with leading Russian oil companies, such as Rosneft, have so far been unsuccessful.
The main challenge lies in determining the currency for settlements. It is expected that an agreement might not be reached until the 2025-2026 financial year, as discussions have stalled and the next financial year in India will only begin on April 1, 2025.
India holds a unique position in the global oil market. It is one of the few major economies where oil demand continues to grow. As the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil, India can afford to set terms for its suppliers. At the same time, Russian oil remains in high demand in the country due to favorable spot prices. However, with increasing refining capacity, India recognizes the need for stable and predictable supplies, making long-term contracts a more promising option.
For now, Russian oil is still being purchased at spot prices, allowing Indian refineries to diversify their oil supplies. However, a long-term contract could stabilize prices and provide more favorable conditions for both parties.
A successful example of such cooperation was the annual contract signed in May 2024 between India's Reliance Industries, operator of the world's largest oil refinery complex, and Rosneft. Under the terms, Reliance committed to purchasing at least 3 million barrels of oil per day, with payments made in Russian currency.
Moreover, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, recently confirmed the country's willingness to continue purchasing Russian oil at discounted prices, indicating a desire to maintain profitable trade relations with Russia.
Despite the difficulties in negotiations, the prospects for a long-term agreement between Russia and India look promising. Russia, interested in reliable buyers, and India, in need of stable supplies, are continuing to seek compromises. In the coming years, the world may witness a major oil deal that significantly strengthens economic ties between the two countries and ensures closer cooperation on the global stage.