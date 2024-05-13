Paris unexpectedly supports Baku-Yerevan talks in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an unexpected move, the French Foreign Ministry has welcomed the recent talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty.

In its statement, France’s Foreign Ministry underscored the importance of both sides reaffirming their commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and recognizing each other's territorial integrity as foundational principles for the ongoing peace process, News.Az reports.Highlighting the significance of recent developments, the statement references the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on 7 October 2022 and calls for greater efforts towards defining the border based on principles outlined in the 19 April 2024 declaration. France further encourages the ongoing discussions aimed at signing a peace treaty between the two countries.The French government also commends the Kazakh authorities' initiative to facilitate the negotiations and pledges to continue working with its partners to establish a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region in accordance with international law.

