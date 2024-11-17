+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov



French President Emmanuel Macron, and with him all of France, face yet another humiliation: Pope Francis has declined to attend the grand reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, scheduled for December 7–8.



The cathedral, restored after a devastating fire in April 2019, has become a symbol of revival. Reconstruction took five years due to the extensive damage caused to both the interior and exterior of the church. Pope Francis was expected to attend the opening ceremony, but he will not be present.The pontiff announced his decision during a traditional in-flight interview on his return to Rome from Singapore, where he concluded his 45th apostolic journey—the longest of his papacy. At a press conference, a video of which was published on the RAINEWS website, Francis stated, without providing further explanation, "I will not go to Paris."The reasons for this decision are varied. It could be attributed to the Pope's busy schedule or the Vatican's negative reaction to the controversial elements of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games held in July this year.The opening of Notre-Dame de Paris will span two days. Macron invited 3,000 guests, including the Pope, whom he had personally asked to lead the inaugural mass. However, according to French media, the pontiff chose to prioritize "those who need him more." Moreover, the Vatican reportedly viewed the ceremony as overly politicized. Le Figaro reported that Francis decided against participating in an event that could become "an international political act glorifying France."Some sources claim the refusal stems from the Vatican's dissatisfaction with aspects of the Olympic Games' opening ceremony, which offended the sentiments of believers. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed the opinion that Paris is facing the consequences of mocking Christian values. She also mentioned controversial rumors about a proposed new spire for the cathedral, allegedly suggested by Macron's wife, Brigitte, which sparked public outrage.Interestingly, after declining the invitation to Paris, Pope Francis plans to visit Corsica just days after the cathedral's reopening. This gesture could be interpreted as a challenge to French authorities, given Corsica's push for independence.The Vatican's dissatisfaction with the Olympic Games' opening ceremony was confirmed in an official statement, which read: "The Holy See shares the concerns of many who noted that some scenes could offend the sentiments of believers. At an event representing shared values, images that undermine religious beliefs are inappropriate."Macron, however, expressed satisfaction: "The French people are proud of the Olympic Games' opening ceremony. We are very proud of it. I believe France has shown its true face." Indeed, the humiliation of religious and moral values seems to have become a hallmark of Macron's government. The parody of "The Last Supper" presented at the Olympics provoked outrage not only among Christians but also representatives of other religions, likely influencing the Vatican's stance.To recall, the Notre-Dame fire began on April 15, 2019, and was extinguished the following morning. The blaze destroyed the spire, part of the roof, and damaged the interior. Restoration work may have caused the fire, with wooden structures and scaffolding exacerbating the situation. It took five years to restore the cathedral, with funding gathered through a national fundraising campaign.Now that reconstruction is complete, Macron's behavior and political approach have overshadowed the joy of French believers, depriving them of the opportunity to see the head of the Catholic Church at the opening of Notre-Dame de Paris.

