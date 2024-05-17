+ ↺ − 16 px

Since 1994, for 30 years, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories continued to be under occupation. Baku's attempts to secure a peaceful solution to the problem within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan led to nothing. The wise and peace-loving policy of the then president, the father of the current president of Azerbaijan, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, who made every effort for a peaceful, bloodless solution to the conflict and for the return of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons to their lands ran into persistent rejection by the Armenians.The Armenian side continued to grossly violate the rights of one million Azerbaijani refugees expelled from their native lands, who were prohibited from returning home on pain of death.Four UN Security Council resolutions demanding the immediate liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenia were left unimplemented.Not limiting themselves to keeping Azerbaijani lands under occupation, the Armenian side continued to openly threaten Azerbaijan, declaring that in the event of a new war, hostilities would end with the passage of their military equipment at a parade in Baku.The next president of Azerbaijan made the Armenians' dream come true...In 2003, when becoming President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev set himself a primary task: to peacefully achieve the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, as well as to return refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes.Until 2018, hopes that the conflict would be resolved peacefully and the Armenian side would withdraw from at least an inch of the occupied land in good faith were rapidly fading.In 2018, a revolution took place in Armenia. Illusory hopes arose in Azerbaijan that the new government of Armenia, headed by Nikol Pashinyan, would quickly move towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict and that the long-awaited peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia would soon come to the region.However, in his actions and words, the new leader of Armenia went as far as no one else had gone before. Once, having started dancing on the Jidir-duzu plain in Shusha, Pashinyan became so carried away that, sweating, he began to shout: “Karabakh is Armenia, period!” In doing so, Pashinyan actually crossed out all the work previously done, albeit to no avail. He rejected the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Karabakh, declaring that not an inch of land would be returned to Azerbaijan under any circumstances.In Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan’s statement was understood correctly. We must begin to implement Plan B. Plan A - the plan for a peaceful resolution of the conflict - has completely failed. Even if Armenia is led by a Martian, this society is not able to compromise and come to an agreement with its neighbours. Only the Iron Fist will fix Armenia.By the time the Second Karabakh War began on 27 September 2020, the Azerbaijani state and personally President Ilham Aliyev had carried out colossal work to rearm and staff the Azerbaijani army, and equip it with the most modern weapons. In addition, the Azerbaijani army underwent new training, which allowed it to be ready for modern warfare.

News.Az