President: Azerbaijan actively engaged in extensive co-op with partner countries, including Bulgaria, in green energy cable project
“Azerbaijan is actively engaged in extensive cooperation with partner countries, including Bulgaria, in the green energy cable project,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, News.Az reports.Emphasizing that the feasibility study, expected to be completed in a few months, will pave the way for the project to commence, the head of state said: “Therefore, Azerbaijan aims not only to position itself as a supplier of oil and gas to the European market but also as a provider of green energy. The potential is substantial, and we will further discuss this at the end of the year during the COP29 conference.”