President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump - VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to the United States, has arrived at the White House to meet with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, News.Az reports.

The U.S. President personally welcomed the Azerbaijani leader.

It should be noted that within the framework of the Azerbaijani President's visit, a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group for the development of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America" will be signed.

At the same time, the second main objective of the U.S. visit is to advance the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda.

News.Az