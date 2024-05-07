Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan transports its natural gas to Europe through reliable routes

“Azerbaijan transports its natural gas to Europe through reliable routes,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, News.Az reports.

The head of state announced that Azerbaijan's gas supply to Europe will increase from 8 billion cubic meters in 2021 to up to 12 billion cubic meters this year. “This accounts for 50% of Azerbaijan's total gas exports. Our plans include delivering 20 billion cubic meters of gas solely to the European Union by the end of 2027, and I believe we will achieve this goal,” the President underlined.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

