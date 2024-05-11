President Ilham Aliyev receives ICESCO Director-General in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of the ICESCO, in Shusha.

During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of 7th “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival in Shusha.During the conversation, the sides recalled their previous meetings.The ICESCO Director-General noted significant development processes and changes during his current visit to Shusha, underscoring the importance of rebuilding new mosques in place of those completely destroyed by Armenians during the occupation to preserve Islamic religious values.They hailed the ongoing significant restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.The sides praised the successful cooperation between ICESCO and Azerbaijan and expressed confidence in further expanding bilateral relations, exploring future prospects for collaboration.The ICESCO Director-General presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az