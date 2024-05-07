President: Negotiations have begun on establishing joint production facilities in the defense industry sector between Azerbaijan, Slovakia

President: Negotiations have begun on establishing joint production facilities in the defense industry sector between Azerbaijan, Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Among the documents signed today are agreements related to defense and defense industry sectors. Extensive discussions have been conducted on these two fronts,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that concrete negotiations have now begun on establishing joint production facilities in the defense industry sector between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

News.Az