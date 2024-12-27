+ ↺ − 16 px

By Samir Muradov

For the first time in years, Russian officials acknowledged the activation of the "Kover" protocol. This aviation term signifies the implementation of a closed-airspace regime, under which all aircraft must immediately exit the zone or land at the nearest airfield. The problem lies in the apparent failure to timely inform the crew of the Azerbaijani plane about this. The black box data will likely clarify whether the aircraft's captain received warnings from air traffic controllers, but current indications suggest otherwise. Had the crew been notified, they would almost certainly have taken steps to avert the disaster.The activation of the "Kover" protocol often involves the actions of air defense forces. This became a focal point in Azerbaijan's claims that the aircraft was targeted by a Pantsir air defense missile system. If true, the tragedy was caused by the use of force against a civilian aircraft. However, questions linger: why was the plane in an area under air defense operations, and why wasn’t it redirected in advance?Rosaviatsiya claims that alternative routes and landing sites were offered to the crew. However, logic and pilot expertise suggest otherwise. If the captain had viable and safe alternatives, they would likely have been chosen. It is possible that the proposed airports, such as those in Moscow or St. Petersburg, were too far for the damaged aircraft to reach. Under such circumstances, the decision to head for Aktau seems more of a necessity than an error.Russian authorities assert that air traffic controllers provided assistance and alternative options to the crew. But if this was the case, why did the aircraft continue its route over the Caspian Sea, risking entry into a zone under military operations? It is reasonable to assume that controllers failed to communicate the actual risks to the crew.REUTERS/Azamat SarsenbayevAnother issue is the management of airspace. If the "Kover" protocol was activated, all aircraft should have received clear instructions on their actions. Why did this mechanism fail? Was it due to inadequate coordination, technical issues, or human error? Answers to these questions will be key to understanding the tragedy’s causes.Another critical issue is the lack of an apology from official Moscow. If it is confirmed that the plane was attacked by Russian air defense systems, an apology to the Azerbaijani people should have been issued immediately. Instead, there has been only formal discussion and promises of investigation. Such behavior could be seen as an attempt to evade responsibility, further straining already tense relations between the countries.An apology in this case is not merely a gesture of politeness but a recognition of the gravity of the situation. It could serve as a crucial step toward minimizing diplomatic fallout and rebuilding trust. However, the delay in addressing this creates doubts about the sincerity of Russian intentions.This tragedy holds not only regional but also global significance. The international aviation community must address this incident as a severe breach of flight safety. Flying over conflict zones is increasingly perilous, and situations like this demand a review of existing protocols and stricter controls.The implementation of the "Kover" protocol without timely notification to civilian aircraft undermines the foundation of international aviation standards. Lessons from this tragedy must be learned to prevent similar incidents in the future.The investigation into the crash could take months or even years, but it is already clear that it will test the transparency and accountability of all involved parties. For Russia, it is an opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to cooperation and a genuine desire to uncover the truth, even if it leads to uncomfortable conclusions. For Azerbaijan, it is a chance to push for an international inquiry and seek justice.One thing is certain: the crash near Aktau must not join the list of unresolved tragedies. At stake are not only the lives lost but also the safety of international aviation as a whole. For now, questions remain, and answers appear to be a long way off.

