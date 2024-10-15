Russia asks electricity imports from Azerbaijan, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia requested Azerbaijan and Georgia in respect of the possibility to import 600 MW of electric power from these countries in emergency conditions, Inter RAO Executive Board Member Alexandra Panina told reporters, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Yes, we have asked two countries: Azerbaijan, and asked Georgia about the supply possibility. We are considering the import opportunity and we asked about capabilities of two neighboring power systems, for supplies in emergency conditions," she said."If emergencies are in place, then we, at the request of the System Operator, would ask the two power systems, the ones of Georgia and Azerbaijan, with the request to keep for us and be ready to supply 300 MW from each for us," Panina noted. The company has not yet received answers from Georgia and Azerbaijan, she added.

News.Az