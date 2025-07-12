Russia, North Korea set to restore maritime links

According to Lavrov, this move will help strengthen people-to-people contacts and stimulate interest in Russia’s Far Eastern border regions. "They know North Korea well. There was a pause in social ties due to the pandemic, and even now certain restrictions remain as a result of the coronavirus. But I am convinced that these restrictions will be gradually lifted in the near future," he said.

Lavrov also expressed hope that tourism between the two countries would grow. "Our North Korean friends have shown interest in welcoming more Russian visitors to the wonderful Wonsan resort and other tourist sites across North Korea," he added.