Shoigu's visit to Iran: Will Moscow act as a peacemaker or provocateur?
By News.AzOn August 5, a Russian delegation led by Sergey Shoigu, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, arrived in Tehran with an important mission. This visit occurs at a critical moment for both Iran and the region as a whole, sparking numerous rumors and hypotheses regarding its true objectives.
Recent events, including the assassination of high-ranking Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, have shaken the region and triggered a new wave of tension. Haniyeh, known for his vigilance, unexpectedly became the victim of a sophisticated Mossad operation in what seemed to be his secure home. This event resembles the plot of a bad spy movie but reflects harsh reality. Iran openly accused Israel of involvement in the assassination and promised revenge for Haniyeh's death. However, beneath these threats lies the question: what does this mean for the region in the long term?
The assassination of Haniyeh , who was not only a leader but also a symbol of resistance, could cause significant internal upheaval in Palestine. By supporting the Palestinians, Iran has an opportunity to strengthen its position in the region by acting as a defender of Islamic interests. Nevertheless, an open confrontation with Israel could have unpredictable consequences, and the question remains whether Tehran is willing to take such a step or if its actions will be limited to threats and diplomatic pressure.
Shoigu's visit to Iran, at the invitation of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, aims to strengthen bilateral relations. However, in the context of rising tensions in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, the question arises about Moscow's role in this complex geopolitical game. Russia and Iran have long sought ways to circumvent Western sanctions, and their economic cooperation has become a strategic tool to counter Western pressure. It is likely that, during the meeting, discussions included not only security issues but also ways of economic cooperation, including in the energy sector, where both countries possess significant oil and gas reserves.
Sergey Shoigu, who has extensive experience in military affairs, met with the Chief of the General Staff of Iran, Bagheri, highlighting the military component of this diplomatic game. Experts believe that discussions focused on enhancing military-technical cooperation and joint strategies under international pressure. Military cooperation between Russia and Iran may include intelligence sharing, coordination of actions in Syria, and joint exercises. This not only strengthens bilateral relations but also demonstrates both countries' readiness for closer military cooperation in response to threats from the United States and its allies.
Shoigu's visit coincided with the visit of Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi , who delivered a message from the United States. In this complex geopolitical game, even less noticeable figures can play a key role. Iran appears ready to respond in a balanced manner, using diplomatic channels and intermediaries to avoid escalating the conflict and maintain its image.
Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination may include diplomatic pressure on the international stage, increased support for Palestinian groups, and demonstrations of its military capabilities. However, Tehran does not seem to seek open war with Israel, realizing that it could lead to serious consequences for the entire region.
The situation resembles the old saying: "When two fight, the third does not intervene." Russia and Iran, in conditions of mutual isolation, demonstrate their closeness, creating a dangerous precedent for the region. The question remains whether this meeting will mark the beginning of a new alliance or another episode in the endless diplomatic game in the Middle East.
As events unfold, one can only rely on analysts' assessments, which note that in this region, things are far more complex than they may appear at first glance. Geopolitical intrigues continue to fuel interest in the situation, which could have significant implications for regional and global politics.