Slovak PM visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Robert Fico paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Slovak PM then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

News.Az 

