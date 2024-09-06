Strategic partnership: Key aspects of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Faiq Mahmudov





The relationship between Azerbaijan and Italy is characterized by a profound and extensive history that stretches back over many centuries. Over time, this historical connection has evolved significantly, especially in recent years. Today, the relationship between the two nations has transformed into a strategic partnership. This evolution has been driven by several key factors, including major global and regional changes that have reshaped the international landscape. Additionally, the increasing prominence and international influence of both Azerbaijan and Italy have played a crucial role in strengthening their partnership. As a result, the collaboration between these two countries has grown more robust and multifaceted, reflecting their evolving roles on the global stage.



On September 4, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, paid a working visit to Italy at the invitation of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

News.Az has reached out to political expert to explore more perspectives on the visit.that Italy is the number one trade partner of Azerbaijan: “At the same time, it is the last point of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is the most valuable strategic project of Azerbaijan. It should be taken into account that the agreement with the European Union in the direction of gas, first of all, envisages the expansion of the capacity of the Trans-Adriatic pipeline and its delivery to other European countries through Italy. After 2020, we have cooperation with Italy in the military-technical field and it is expanding.”Mr. Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan also has cooperation with Italy in the cultural field: “Azerbaijan Cultural Center operates in Italy, thousands of Azerbaijani students study. That is, in the context of the European Union, Italy implements a policy that is in accordance with the interests of Azerbaijan, and exhibits its principled position at the right time. Our relations in the bilateral field are also at the level of strategic partnership. That is, taking into account all this, we will feel the results of this visit both at the bilateral level and at the multilateral level of cooperation.”that the relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are at a high level: “Today, Italy is one of Azerbaijan’s closest partners in the European Union. Azerbaijan also holds similar significance for Italy. Azerbaijan is Italy’s number one trade partner in the South Caucasus. 85% of the trade turnover between Europe and the South Caucasus countries is accounted for by trade between Azerbaijan and Italy, and similarly, Azerbaijan is a crucial partner for Italy.”Touching upon the economic figures, Dr. Vasif Huseynov chronologized that in 2022, Azerbaijan exported 10.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy, valued at 13.2 billion euros, and similar figures were recorded in 2023: “The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy exceeded 15 billion euros in 2023, indicating a substantial foundation for their relations. Today, the esteemed President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy aims to elevate this cooperation to an even higher level. The development of relations between Italy and Azerbaijan to this level has been influenced by Italy's constructive stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. From the early years of the conflict, Italy has demonstrated support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Notably, the first co-chair of the Minsk Group, which was established during that period, was Italian: Mario Rafaelli. In 1993, Mario Rafaelli played a role in the adoption of resolutions regarding Azerbaijan by the UN Security Council. Unfortunately, the proposals Italy offered, which could have contributed to resolving the conflict, were not accepted by Armenia. Nonetheless, this demonstrated Italy's friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan.”In 2014, the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and Italy marked a key event, symbolizing a new phase in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. This agreement was the first of its kind between Azerbaijan and a European Union member state, positioning Italy as a vital ally for Azerbaijan in Europe. The strategic partnership not only reflects a bilateral agreement but also demonstrates Baku’s growing engagement with European institutions, despite the region’s complex geopolitical landscape.At the heart of this partnership is mutual respect for territorial integrity and active cooperation within international organizations. Italy, as one of the EU’s leading economies, sees Azerbaijan as an essential partner, particularly in the energy sector, where Azerbaijan plays a key role in diversifying Europe’s energy supplies. This cooperation, however, goes beyond energy. Significant emphasis is placed on humanitarian and cultural projects, reflecting the broad scope of relations between the two countries.Notably, Italian companies have contributed to the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, symbolizing the practical aspects of this bilateral cooperation. Italy’s involvement in building residential structures and restoring religious sites underscores the trust and mutual benefits stemming from their long-term collaboration. This cooperation highlights not only economic ties but also cultural exchanges, further solidifying connections at the societal level.Looking ahead, relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are expected to deepen, especially as Azerbaijan's role as a key energy partner for the European Union continues to grow.

