Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers earn tickets for Paris Olympics

The World OG Qualifier in Türkiye saw three Azerbaijani wrestlers across two Greco-Roman Olympic weight classes take the mat in a bid to secure a spot for the country for the upcoming Paris Olympics, News.Az reports.

The top three wrestlers, Sabah Shariati, Rafig Huseynov and Murad Mammadov in each of the 130kg and 60kg (both) weight classes earned a ticket for Paris.

Azerbaijani athletes have won a total of 23 licenses for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris across various sports.

