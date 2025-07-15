Trump and Netanyahu unite on Iran, Gaza, and a new Middle East order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

On July 11, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his third and longest visit of the year to the United States. During the visit, he held hours-long talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration. One of the main topics discussed was Iran’s nuclear program and its role in the emerging regional configuration. The talks also focused on expanding the Abraham Accords and the future of the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting with Trump, Israel gave its principled agreement to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, based on a proposal by special envoy Steve Witkoff. However, the ceasefire would only proceed under strict conditions: the complete demilitarization of Gaza and the removal of Hamas from power. Netanyahu stated that if diplomacy fails, Israel will pursue its objectives through military means.

Photo: AP

He reiterated this during a meeting in the U.S. with families of hostages held in Gaza:

“We are determined to bring everyone back. I told them that we are currently trying to secure the release of half of the hostages — both living and deceased — in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire. At the beginning of this ceasefire, we will initiate negotiations on a permanent end to the war. For this to happen, minimum conditions must be met: Hamas lays down its arms, Gaza is demilitarized, and terrorists no longer have any military or administrative capabilities. These are our core demands.”

In Doha, where indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are ongoing, the arrival of President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is eagerly anticipated. Mediators hope his presence will give the breakthrough needed to finalize a deal. Netanyahu made it clear that if negotiations collapse, Israel will act just as the U.S. did—giving 60 days for nuclear talks with Iran and then greenlighting a 12-day military operation on June 13, 2025, against the Ayatollah regime:

“We said this about Iran and eliminating the nuclear threat. We showed our resolve, our power, and our commitment to achieving our goals. Once again: if Hamas’s disarmament and the dismantling of its capabilities can be achieved through talks, that’s good. But either way, we will achieve our objectives.”

Amidst the intense headlines about war and ceasefire talks, a strategically important Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Israel went largely unnoticed. Its aim is to enhance the security and resilience of the two countries’ energy infrastructure — particularly Israel’s — through the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

Photo: Shutterstock

The memorandum, signed with participation from the U.S. Department of Energy, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Energy Resilience Council, outlines cooperation in key areas such as:

analyzing energy demand growth, including data center needs,

optimizing energy grids,

developing AI tools to enhance cybersecurity in the energy sector,

and sharing best practices in applying AI to energy systems.

The agreement, based on the Abraham Accords, also includes plans to create a trade corridor that links technological and energy initiatives with regional defense cooperation. This points to the emergence of a new military-political bloc in the Middle East, combining Israel’s scientific capacity with the resources and logistical strengths of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Bahrain, and the Gulf States.

According to analysts, Israel made a significant technological leap during the recent war, becoming the first country to deploy AI systems on the battlefield. The U.S. is keen to develop strategic cooperation with its Middle Eastern ally in this area. Close U.S.-Israel collaboration during the era of AI-driven industrial transformation — and the development of a joint trade route — is expected to boost Israel’s economy, military, and diplomatic influence, cementing its role as a key regional power.

The main obstacle to these plans remains the Islamic Republic of Iran, which continues to promote its vision of a Shiite superpower. However, following the 12-day war, Tehran’s posture has weakened. Iranian authorities were forced to acknowledge that President Pezeshkian was injured during Israeli airstrikes, and a radiation leak occurred at one of the country's nuclear sites.

Today, Iran’s only remaining capable ally is the Houthi movement in Yemen. In this context, Israel has asked the Trump administration to resume strikes against the Houthis (Ansar Allah) and form a regional coalition to counter them. Israeli officials admit that the IDF Air Force lacks sufficient capacity to handle the Houthis alone, as the group continues launching rockets and drones at Israeli territory and attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

As reported by Israel’s Kan broadcaster:

“A broad coalition is needed to make it clear to the Houthi regime that it is in real danger.”

Such a coalition would likely involve Gulf States, bringing additional pressure on the Houthis.

Photo: AFP

Yet perhaps the most symbolic development in recent years occurred in Baku, where representatives of Syria and Israel held a historic meeting. According to AFP, citing a diplomatic source in Damascus, one official from each side met in Azerbaijan on Saturday, July 12, on the sidelines of the visit by Syria’s interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa. The meeting was notable given that Syria and Israel have been in a state of hostility for the past 77 years.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar recently expressed interest in normalizing relations with Syria but emphasized that the Golan Heights “must remain Israeli territory under any peace agreement.” The U.S. is serving as the primary mediator between the two sides.

According to Lebanese news site Al-Janoubia, a Syrian delegation visited Israel late last month. The left-leaning Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing Syrian sources, reported that the delegation included senior security officials and representatives from the border province of Quneitra.

During what was described as an unplanned and secretive visit, the Syrians held meetings with Israeli security officials. While in Paris, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa confirmed indirect negotiations with Israel were underway, mediated by third parties. He said the goal of these intensive contacts is to de-escalate tensions and return to the 1974 ceasefire agreement.

Reuters previously reported that the United Arab Emirates is playing a key mediating role in these secret Syria-Israel talks. Damascus’s actions clearly indicate a desire to break with Iran and its proxies and to build a peaceful, prosperous future for the region.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az