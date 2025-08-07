Trump announces peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald J. Trump on his Social Truth account announced that he will host President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the White House tomorrow, News.Az reports.

In a statement, President Trump emphasized that the two South Caucasus nations have been locked in conflict for many years, costing thousands of lives. “I look forward to hosting the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at the White House tomorrow for a Historic Peace Summit. These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to “TRUMP.” My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony. The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region. I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD. See you then! DJT.”

News.Az