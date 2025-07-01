Trump slams Elon Musk over EV subsidies: ‘He’d head back to South Africa without U.S. support’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former allies clash as Trump targets Tesla, SpaceX funding and mocks Musk’s opposition to GOP bill.

In a fiery new broadside, President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Elon Musk, accusing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO of heavily relying on federal subsidies, and claiming that without them, the billionaire would be forced to “head back home to South Africa,” News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump posted on social media Tuesday. “And without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

The statement comes amid a deepening rift between the former allies. Musk, once a prominent Trump supporter and campaign donor, has turned sharply critical of Trump’s latest legislation, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”, which includes cuts to electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy incentives. Musk called the move “political suicide for the Republican Party” and “incredibly destructive.”

Trump pushed back, insisting that he has always opposed what he described as an “EV mandate,” though no U.S. law requires consumers to purchase electric vehicles. “Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” Trump said.

He also criticized Musk’s SpaceX operations and the billions in government contracts the company receives. “No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a FORTUNE,” Trump added. He sarcastically suggested the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a now-defunct Musk-affiliated initiative, investigate the spending, calling it “Big money to be saved!!!”

Musk, who left his role at DOGE in May, has increasingly positioned himself as a critic of both political parties. On Tuesday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam lawmakers who supported the bill while campaigning on fiscal responsibility. “They should hang their heads in shame,” Musk wrote, warning they could lose their primary races next year.

The DOGE initiative, created to root out inefficiencies in government spending, faced its own controversies, including mass firings, staffing mismanagement, and failure to meet its cost-cutting goals.

The feud marks a dramatic shift in their relationship. Musk previously endorsed Trump and was seen as one of the administration’s most high-profile private sector partners. That alliance has clearly soured, with both figures now trading barbs online over policy, leadership, and the future of clean energy.

News.Az