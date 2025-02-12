+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov

As he campaigns for the U.S. presidency, Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 48 hours. Over the course of his campaign, this timeframe expanded to 10 days. Recently, the newly elected head of the White House mentioned a 100-day deadline. Why such a discrepancy in numbers? What made Trump extend Russia’s timeline to end the war, and what interest might the United States have in this situation?

The answer to these questions lies in the latest statements made by the U.S. president.

“They [Ukrainians] may reach an agreement, or they may not. One day, they may become part of Russia, or maybe not,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News published on Monday, February 10.

During the interview, Trump stated that Ukraine had effectively agreed to provide the U.S. with rare earth metals worth $500 billion as payment for the military aid Washington has supplied to Kyiv. “They have extremely valuable land in terms of rare earth metals, oil, gas, and other resources. I want our money to be protected because we are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on Ukraine,” Trump declared.

The White House leader believes the U.S. should have access to Ukraine’s natural resources, regardless of whether a peace deal is successfully reached between Russia and Ukraine. In other words, whether the country is at war or at peace, Americans will be extracting its mineral wealth because the assistance provided by the previous administration has now been reclassified as debt. A $300 billion debt is an unsolvable problem for Ukraine. As long as the war continues, Ukraine remains entirely dependent on its partners, allowing the U.S. to firmly establish itself in its mining sector. After a peace deal is reached, manipulating Kyiv will become more difficult. That is why Trump has given it time.

Many had serious hopes that after the inauguration, the new U.S. president would focus on ending the war in Europe. Instead, he pursued a different agenda.

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that Kyiv would not hand over its rare earth metals and other natural resources to the U.S. in exchange for aid. According to him, Ukrainian authorities could offer Trump a mutually beneficial partnership for joint extraction and utilization. However, Trump recently declared with confidence that Ukraine had essentially agreed. It seems that the U.S. is not interested in a joint venture—it wants full ownership of the mines, retaining control until its "losses" are recouped and possibly even beyond that.

Zelensky does not have the political leverage to resist Trump’s pressure. In late September last year, he visited the U.S., where he presented his "victory plan" to both Democrats and Republicans. Two key points were specifically addressed to Trump: replacing U.S. troops in Europe with Ukrainian forces after the war and offering key natural resources to Western partners. It is worth noting that Ukraine is the richest country in Europe in terms of rare earth element deposits.

Some of these deposits are currently located in territories controlled by Russia, including the Shevchenkivske lithium ore deposit. Lithium is a valuable rare earth metal essential for producing microchips, electronic devices, and electric vehicle batteries. Another lithium deposit in the Zaporizhzhia region also remains under Russian control. However, more than 20 deposits remain outside occupied territories, including graphite, titanium, and uranium reserves. The exploration and extraction of rare earth elements is an extremely complex and costly process, making foreign investment indispensable for Ukraine.

Previous attempts to attract investors have failed. The latest attempt was in October last year, when Ukraine put the state-owned United Mining and Chemical Company—the world's largest titanium raw material producer—up for auction. The auction failed to attract Western investors, likely due to the ongoing war. The only participant was a Ukrainian company owned by Azerbaijani businessman Nasib Hasanov.

Before the war, the Australian company European Lithium intended to acquire rights to two lithium deposits and become Europe’s largest lithium supplier, but Russia’s invasion disrupted those plans.

Rare earth metals are often called the invisible engine of the technological revolution. They are indispensable in modern technology, industry, and medicine. Without them, economies could grind to a halt. Ukrainian authorities estimate that the country holds about 5% of the world’s critical material reserves, valued at approximately $15 trillion.

Currently, China is the world's leading producer of rare earth metals. The U.S. is highly dependent on Chinese supplies, a situation that has long troubled Washington, which is eager to eliminate its reliance on its main competitor. If new sanctions are imposed, China could retaliate by embargoing rare earth metal exports to the U.S., much like Russia halted uranium exports in the past.

Ukraine has historically neglected its vast natural wealth. Consumed by political turmoil, the country failed to capitalize on its rich mineral deposits throughout its years of independence. Extraction has only taken place at 15% of explored deposits. Today, nearly two-thirds of the key reserves are under Russian control—but this was not always the case.

Now, Donald Trump wants to claim what has been left unattended. And the timing is ideal: the country is weakened by war, devastated, and in ruins, making coercion easier. Ukraine will inevitably have to concede—it simply has no other choice.

News.Az