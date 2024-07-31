Turkey in search of new gas supply routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

On July 30, 2024, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, travelled to Ashgabat for critical discussions with Turkmenistan officials that could mark a turning point in the region's energy supply.The Turkish minister intends to discuss the main details of transporting Turkmen gas to Turkey via Iran and Azerbaijan, accompanied by the media. According to Bayraktar, this initiative aims not only to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan but also to create new energy corridors that could significantly enhance Europe's energy security.Turkey, which requires about 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually, views Turkmenistan as a strategic partner for meeting its energy needs. The preliminary volume of Turkmen gas supplies could be 1.5-2 billion cubic meters per year. This opens new prospects for Turkey and reinforces its role as an important gas hub in the region.Bayraktar noted that large investments in infrastructure would not be required for the transportation of gas through Iran and Azerbaijan. This optimistic forecast is linked to the already signed transit agreement between BOTAŞ and the Azerbaijani energy company SOCAR. Relations with Iran are also on the agenda, and Turkey hopes for a constructive stance from Iran that would allow the supply of Turkmen gas to Turkey to begin next year.Despite the positive outlook, Bayraktar does not rule out the necessity of constructing a new gas pipeline in the future. This might be needed to increase supply volumes and ensure more efficient gas transportation.Turkey is also actively working on contracts for the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the period 2027-2037. These contracts, which will soon be presented to the public, should help meet Turkey's current gas needs and support its ambitions to become a significant energy hub.With five LNG terminals of various capacities and a developed network of gas pipelines, Turkey is confidently moving towards strengthening its position as a key player in the regional and international energy sector. Negotiations with Turkmenistan are an essential part of this strategy and could lay a solid foundation for further growth and development of energy ties between the two countries.noted that the export of Turkmen gas to the West, particularly to Turkey, is one of the discussed topics. According to him, Turkmenistan stands out in the region with its significant natural gas reserves and is interested in diversifying its gas exports."The expansion of cooperation between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey in this direction is extremely important. Turkey is a country with high demand for natural gas and seeks to diversify its supply and import of gas. Turkey imports most of its natural gas from Russia. Additionally, after the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor, Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan. Today, Azerbaijan plays a key role in shaping Turkey's energy security. In this context, the issue of supplying liquefied gas through LNG terminals is one of the key issues," Bayramli noted.The expert believes that existing cooperation between the EU and the US shows that the transfer of liquefied gas and the installation of special terminals are more economically efficient. Vugar Bayramli also noted that this creates opportunities for the transportation and consumption of liquefied gas in importing countries."Simultaneously, discussions are underway regarding the implementation of a project to transport natural gas across the Caspian Sea, which would connect Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. Including Turkmenistan in the Southern Gas Corridor through the Caspian Sea could allow Turkmenistan to transport natural gas to Turkey via TANAP," the expert noted. He added that financial calculations and feasibility studies are needed for this. The expert emphasized that both options—LNG terminals and the connection of the Southern Gas Corridor through the Caspian Sea—should be evaluated from a financial standpoint."Undoubtedly, approving the project that is more attractive from a financial perspective is crucial. However, the latest negotiations show that cooperation between the two states in the field of natural gas will only strengthen, and the export of Turkmen gas to the West through a transit agreement with Azerbaijan could become a reality," concluded the economist.

News.Az