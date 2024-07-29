Ukraine seeks China's support in ending the war with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recently held important talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou. They discussed the situation in Ukraine and China's role in achieving peace in the region. The meeting lasted more than three hours and was a key moment in Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to end Russian aggression.The main topic of the talks was the cessation of Russian aggression and possible ways to establish a just peace in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that stability and peace in Ukraine align with China's strategic interests as a global power. This opens up prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in resolving the conflict.Dmytro Kuleba emphasized the importance of China's role in international peace and security policy. He discussed with his Chinese counterpart the possibilities of strengthening efforts to implement a "peace formula" to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. This involves including China in international efforts to resolve the crisis, which could help not only restore peace in the region but also strengthen China's role on the international stage.Ukraine confirmed its readiness for negotiations with Russia under certain conditions, including initiatives to establish long-term peace and stability. However, as Kuleba noted, there is currently no similar readiness from Russia, which complicates bilateral dialogue.During the meeting, it was emphasized that Russian aggression hinders not only Ukraine's development but also negatively affects international stability, including trade relations between China and Europe. This makes ending the conflict necessary for the restoration of normal economic and political relations in the region.As part of the negotiations, the foreign ministers also discussed the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations, as well as the international agenda. A representative of the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters that these negotiations lasted more than three hours—longer than planned. He described the conversation as "very deep and specific."stated that Ukraine now primarily wants to cooperate with China on peace issues. He noted that the peace plans of Ukraine and China differ significantly."The main goal of Kuleba's visit is to explain to the Chinese leadership that our peace plan is better than the one proposed by China. Overall, we can say that Kuleba's visit was successful because the Chinese Foreign Minister officially stated that Ukraine wants to negotiate. Remember, Putin constantly claimed that Ukraine does not want to negotiate, and so on. Then China said that Ukraine wants this. However, at the same time, the Chinese Foreign Minister stated that Russia is not ready for negotiations. Yes, this is a fact. It is very good that the Chinese side understood Ukraine's readiness for negotiations. But Putin's actions are unrealistic," said the expert.According to the expert, China is Ukraine's main trading partner, and Ukraine is one of the countries that exports the most products. Poland is in the first place in terms of export volume, followed by China."Ukraine supplies China with a lot of corn, sunflower oil, poultry meat, grain, and iron ore. Therefore, despite the war, we supply these goods by sea. The situation in the Black Sea became a problem for both China and Ukraine. In this situation, the Ukrainian leadership wants to convey to China that we can supply goods and can supply even more. But when there is a war, Russia does not even allow Chinese container ships to navigate normally in the Black Sea. In this situation, it is very important for us that China begins to put diplomatic pressure on Russia. China can do this.Currently, Russia's economy is closely tied to China's economy, and it can be understood that Putin may be angry, but he cannot compete economically and does not meet China's demands. China cannot be a direct ally of Ukraine because Ukraine's ally is the United States. You know that relations with China are very tense. Therefore, China cannot be an ally of Ukraine. However, neutral support is possible, but it is still too early for that. Therefore, Kuleba went to China to explain, prove, and clarify the situation. The ideal option would be for a Chinese representative to come to the next world summit, express their opinion, perhaps criticize and take an active negotiating position. This would allow Ukraine to put more pressure on Russia. Because Russia continues the war, hiding behind China," the expert said.Let us recall that in February 2024, Kuleba already met with Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and trade and to inform him about the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland. However, China was not represented at the summit.Earlier, China proposed its peace plan for resolving the war in Ukraine. Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that "many provisions of the peace plan proposed by China correspond to Russia's approaches" and could form the basis for a peaceful settlement.The Ukrainian authorities, although not agreeing with all the points, noted that China has begun to talk about Ukraine.

News.Az