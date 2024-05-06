US ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Shusha, Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby has visited the Azerbaijani cities of Shusha and Fuzuli, the US Embassy in Baku said on X, News.Az reports.

Ambassador and Danusia Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today. The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives; touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan Gizi Spring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with local educators who have… pic.twitter.com/Ls0wnbY0e1 — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) May 6, 2024

News.Az