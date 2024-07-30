US funds Armenian revanchism

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Faiq Mahmudov

The US Senate Appropriations Committee has approved a Foreign Operations Bill for the 2025 fiscal year, which includes a $65 million aid package for Armenia. Mariam Khaloyan, Director of Congressional Relations for the Armenian Assembly of America, commented on the decision: "We welcome the support provided to the Armenian people by the Senate Appropriations Committee. The aid of no less than $65 million is critically needed by Armenia in the current situation."However, considering Armenia's contentious policies in the region, this aid has sparked mixed reactions. News.Az sought opinions from regional experts on the matter.,highlighted that the United States has been providing various forms of assistance to Armenia for over 30 years: “Whether through direct aid or via the International Development Agency, billions have been contributed to date. Unfortunately, this aid has often negatively impacted regional dynamics. Armenia has utilized this aid to bolster its military capabilities and pursue aggressive policies.”Mammadli further noted: “The recent aid approved by the United States Senate, alongside support from the European Union and other Western states, negatively affects regional processes. Armenia's lack of a constructive stance in negotiations with Azerbaijan perpetuates the conflict, and this continuous flow of aid only encourages Armenia to maintain its hardline positions."On Azerbaijan-US relations, Mammadli remarked: “The rhetoric from US officials and recent tensions have strained relations between our countries. The aid provided to Armenia amidst these issues will further complicate US-Azerbaijan relations.”, pointed out that the US Senate had previously provided approximately $30 million in aid to Armenia two years ago: “This demonstrates a pattern of US assistance to Armenia. The United States claims a balanced approach towards the South Caucasus, yet recent developments, particularly in Georgia, have complicated its relations with regional governments. Relations between Azerbaijan and the US remain stable, with US officials consistently valuing bilateral ties. However, unilateral assistance to Armenia could adversely affect US-Azerbaijan relations. The lack of transparency on how Armenia utilizes this aid, often for military purposes, remains concerning.”Soltan added: “Reports suggest a recent half-billion dollar arms deal between Armenia and Iran. There is no guarantee that US aid won't indirectly support such deals. These actions risk undermining security and trust in the South Caucasus and could negatively impact US-Azerbaijan relations. Unilateral assistance damages the US's reputation in the region and decreases trust.”, remarked that the US has been providing various forms of aid to Armenia for a long time, with such measures consistently approved by the American Parliament: “The Armenian diaspora holds significant influence in the US Congress, and many legislators are swayed by the Armenian lobby. Although their prominent supporter, Menendez, is not currently in office, others continue to advocate against Azerbaijan. This influence extends beyond financial aid, affecting broader legislative stances.”Mammadov concluded: “The continual support for Armenia, driven by influential diaspora lobbying, contributes to a persistent bias against Azerbaijan, particularly in matters like the 907th amendment. This biased stance hinders the peace process and regional stability.”This overview provides a snapshot of the complex dynamics and varying perspectives on the recent US aid package to Armenia and its implications for regional relations.

