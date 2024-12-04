US hits 35 entities over Iran oil transport: Sanctions intensify

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinli





On November 21, 2024, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a new round of sanctions targeting 35 legal entities and vessels involved in transporting Iranian oil. This decision forms part of a broader strategy to increase pressure on Tehran, following its alleged attack on Israel on October 1 and its continued escalation of nuclear activities. These sanctions underscore the US's commitment to countering Iran’s influence in the Middle East and addressing its use of oil revenues to fund destabilizing activities.

A statue of former Sen. Albert Gallatin stands at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Al Drago

This analysis explores how these sanctions align with Washington's long-term geopolitical strategy, assesses their implications for the global oil market, and evaluates the potential trajectory of US policy under a changing political landscape.Iran's oil sector remains a key economic pillar for the regime, providing crucial revenues that fuel its strategic ambitions. These funds enable the development of nuclear capabilities, ballistic missile technology, and advanced drone systems. Additionally, Iran allocates significant resources to support proxy groups across the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various militias in Syria and Iraq. These groups act as extensions of Tehran's geopolitical influence, undermining stability across the Middle East.The latest US sanctions are intended to disrupt this financial pipeline. By targeting entities and vessels facilitating Iranian oil exports, Washington aims to cut off funding for these activities and heighten the economic pressure on Tehran.To enforce these measures, the US has deployed an extensive monitoring and enforcement framework. The "shadow fleet" of tankers used by Iran has become a focal point. This fleet employs sophisticated evasion tactics, including the use of falsified documents, manipulation of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), and frequent changes in vessel names and flags to obscure their origins and destinations. These methods allow Iranian oil to reach international markets, particularly in Asia, where buyers often prioritize low costs over compliance with US sanctions.The latest sanctions also target intermediary companies registered in jurisdictions such as India, Liberia, the UAE, Pakistan, and offshore havens like the Seychelles and Marshall Islands. These entities play a crucial role in facilitating the trade of Iranian oil by providing logistical support, insurance, and financial services. Additionally, 21 vessels under various flags, including Panama, Belize, Liberia, and Ukraine (via the company Lightship Management), have been specifically blacklisted, further complicating Iran’s ability to export its oil.Over the years, Iran has developed a robust system to counteract the effects of sanctions. A fleet of 155 tankers, collectively known as the shadow fleet, transports oil covertly. This fleet includes large vessels such as Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are capable of carrying significant quantities of oil. Iran has also cultivated a network of intermediary companies, often based in jurisdictions with lenient regulatory frameworks, to facilitate transactions.Despite these adaptations, the new sanctions are likely to exacerbate logistical challenges for Iran. Rising insurance premiums for shipments, increased scrutiny by international authorities, and the potential loss ofkey intermediary partners will make oil exports more costly and risky.China remains Iran's most significant oil customer, accounting for the majority of its exports. This relationship has insulated Tehran from the full impact of sanctions, as Beijing has consistently prioritized its energy security over adherence to US restrictions. However, the inclusion of intermediary companies and vessels tied to Chinese ports in the sanctions list could complicate this trade, increasing risks for Chinese importers.India, once a major buyer of Iranian oil, has largely complied with US sanctions in recent years. However, Iran’s attempts to rekindle this relationship by offering discounts and favorable terms highlight its ongoing efforts to diversify its customer base and mitigate reliance on China.As Iran prepares for the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the US presidency in January 2025, its oil sector braces for an anticipated escalation of sanctions. Trump’s administration is likely to intensify efforts to curtail Iranian oil exports, potentially targeting China more aggressively. This could involve sanctions on Chinese ports and entities facilitating Iranian oil shipments, raising the stakes in the already fraught US-China rivalry.Tehran, aware of these risks, has begun implementing preemptive measures. Iranian Oil Minister Mehdi Paknejad has indicated that contingency plans are in place to address potential restrictions, signaling a proactive approach to countering future sanctions.Iran’s growing oil exports, which recently reached 1.6 million barrels per day, have played a stabilizing role in the global oil market, especially during periods of reduced output from other producers. However, renewed US pressure could disrupt this supply, leading to price volatility. Higher oil prices would benefit major producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia but could strain global economic recovery efforts.The divergence in approaches among JCPOA signatories further complicates the geopolitical landscape. While the US continues to enforce unilateral sanctions, other participants, including the EU and Russia, remain committed to the original agreement’s terms. This lack of cohesion undermines the potential for a unified strategy toward Iran.The targeting of Iran’s oil sector is not just an economic measure but also a strategic move in the broader US-China rivalry. As Beijing deepens its energy ties with Tehran, Washington's efforts to isolate Iran could escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies. This dynamic underscores the interconnected nature of modern geopolitics, where energy, security, and economic interests are deeply intertwined.Sanctions against Iran are a central component of US foreign policy aimed at containing Tehran’s regional influence. However, their effectiveness hinges on rigorous enforcement and international cooperation. The looming prospect of a Trump administration adds a layer of uncertainty, as intensified measures could reshape Iran's strategies and its position in the global energy market. As the US continues to refine its approach, the impact on Iran, the global oil market, and geopolitical dynamics will remain significant in the years ahead.

News.Az