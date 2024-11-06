VIDEO: Ankara is ready to open the border with Yerevan: conditions and prospects for normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a video interview with News.Az, Selcuk Colakoglu, the founding director of the Turkish Centre for Asia Pacific Studies, said the relationship between Türkiye and Armenia has entered a new phase following Azerbaijan’s successful control over the Karabakh region and its internationally recognized territories.

This shift has sparked renewed hope for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which in turn motivates Ankara to pursue or normalize diplomatic relations with Yerevan. One of the key expectations is the potential opening of the land border between Türkiye and Armenia.For Türkiye, a crucial condition is the achievement of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Once Armenia and Azerbaijan have normalized relations, Türkiye can proceed with its own normalization process, seeking to integrate Armenia into the regional system of the South Caucasus. Prime Minister Pashinyan’s administration, which has adopted a more progressive stance and is maintaining a certain distance from Moscow, plays a significant role in this development. Additionally, both the European Union and the United States are encouraging Ankara to normalize ties with Yerevan, aiming to establish a "Westport Corridor" for Armenia after the normalization.Ankara’s desire to normalize relations with Yerevan thus hinges on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Economic opportunities with Armenia exist, but given the relatively small size of the Armenian economy, these are not expected to significantly impact Türkiye’s economy, aside from some potential benefits in Türkiye's eastern provinces. While indirect trade routes between Armenia and Türkiye already exist through Georgia, Russia, and Iran, direct economic incentives are limited.Therefore, Ankara's primary focus remains on restoring diplomatic relations with Armenia, hoping for strengthened economic and political relations with the European Union and the United States as a result. However, Türkiye’s stance requires a synchronized approach with Baku—meaning that both Türkiye and Azerbaijan should move towards opening up to Armenia in parallel, making Azerbaijan’s position and policies in this context particularly crucial for Ankara.

News.Az