As journalist Kerim Sultanov states in his video, in recent years, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China have significantly strengthened their diplomatic and economic ties.

The recently announced joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries is a new step in this direction, aiming to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.Both nations agreed to enhance political dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to the "One China" policy, recognizing Taiwan as an integral part of China, while China supported Azerbaijan's peaceful agenda and condemned geopolitical maneuvers aimed at creating confrontation. They emphasized the importance of cooperation in combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, which pose serious threats to the international community, including information exchange and joint actions to prevent these threats.The declaration also highlights the sustainable and dynamic development of trade and economic relations. The countries aim to strengthen interaction in trade, investment, transportation, green energy, digital economy, and agriculture. China expressed willingness to increase bilateral trade, while Azerbaijan welcomed Chinese companies to its exhibitions and forums. The parties recognized their economic complementarity and potential for expanding cooperation in industrialization and investments.Special attention is given to the development of transport infrastructure and international transport corridors. China is ready to participate in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor and supports Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure the security and smooth operation of international transport routes.In cultural and educational fields, the countries agreed to hold mutual culture days, establish cultural centers, and strengthen cooperation in tourism and education. They plan to develop exchanges between universities, support language teaching, and develop cooperation within Confucius Institutes.Azerbaijan and China also aim to support the international system under the UN, oppose hegemony and power politics, and promote common values of peace, development, equality, justice, democracy, and freedom. They expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS and emphasized that human rights protection should respect the sovereignty of all countries.This partnership marks a new stage in relations, demonstrating a determination to work together for common prosperity and stability. The future looks promising due to joint efforts in deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening friendly relations. These initiatives not only promote economic and infrastructure development but also contribute to a safer and more stable world.

