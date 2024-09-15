VIDEO: China’s naval supremacy: A new reality for the U.S.
In a recent video, journalist Kerim Sultanov discusses China's impressive rise in military power, particularly its naval strength, which surpassed the U.S. Navy in 2023 .
He highlights China's ambitious shipbuilding efforts, including advanced nuclear submarines and destroyers, while the U.S. faces setbacks due to supply chain issues and decommissioning older ships.
Sultanov also touches on China's growing global influence through joint military exercises and strategic outposts, and the increasing naval parity between the U.S. and China, which is reshaping the global balance of power.
