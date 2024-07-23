VIDEO: Pakistani journalist highlights AI and climate action at Shusha Media Forum
In a recent video interview with News.Az , Hamza Azhar Salam, the Editor of The Pakistan Daily, expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the Shusha Global Media Forum. Hamza Salam highlighted the diverse international representation at the event, noting that delegates from over 50 countries were present.
"I’m greatly pleased to be a part of the Shusha Global Media Forum, which has delegates from over 50 countries around the world. We have talked about multiple topics. I was on the panel discussing the impact of artificial intelligence on media, climate action, disinformation, and how governments, journalists, and international organizations can unite their efforts," Salam stated.
He also shared valuable insights and experiences from his career, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders in addressing global challenges. "I also shared some extreme learning experiences from my own background," he added.
Salam extended his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the invitation and the opportunity to visit Shusha. "I would like to thank the government of Azerbaijan for inviting me and other distinguished panelists. I’m grateful for the opportunity to see Shusha, this beautiful city," he concluded.
The Shusha Global Media Forum continues to be a significant platform for discussing pressing issues in the media landscape, bringing together voices from around the globe to foster dialogue and cooperation.
