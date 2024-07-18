VIDEO: Solonnikov analyzes Armenia's incremental shift away from Russian influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a video interview with News.Az, Russian political analyst Dmitry Solonnikov commented on the joint military exercise between Armenia and the United States, stating that it represents another step in Pashinyan's strategy to shift Armenia's foreign policy from the Eurasian vector to the American one. Solonnikov said, "Pashinyan is consistently implementing this plan in various directions with small steps, and this is one of them. Under Pashinyan, Armenia has never denied that its main focus now is on the West."

He further explained that Armenia needs to integrate into the Western context, which is why it is receiving funding from the United States. Solonnikov noted, "It is evident that Armenia receives support from USAID and the Soros Foundation. Recently, USAID representatives were in Armenia, highlighting the centers of power and sources of funding for the Armenian elites. Whoever pays the money calls the tune. The United States funds Armenia, and they dictate what the current Armenian elites will do with that money."Solonnikov pointed out that this is a small step on a long journey that Armenia must take, as seen by the United States and now by Yerevan's leadership, to build new geopolitical relationships. He emphasized, "These steps are small and gradual to avoid a sudden rupture in Eastern relations. Armenia is economically dependent on projects with Russia and other EAEU countries, and a rapid end to these projects would be an economic disaster for Armenia."Therefore, according to Solonnikov, small steps are necessary to avoid a complete break in contacts. He described Pashinyan's approach as moving forward slowly but surely, like a snail on a wall, with each step bringing Armenia closer to its goal.Solonnikov also commented on Pashinyan's claims, saying, "When Pashinyan claims this is not against Russia and that Armenia will not compete with Russia, it sounds like the statements from the Miller department that NATO poses no threat to Russia. NATO is advancing weapons towards Russia's borders, arming against Russia, and placing missiles and bases near Russia, but they claim it is not a threat. The situation with Armenia is similar: yes, we will be friends with the US, yes, we will invite US military personnel to our territory, yes, we will restructure our armed forces according to NATO standards, but this is supposedly not a break in relations with Russia."Finally, Solonnikov remarked, "These exercises are simply one element of a larger program. There is nothing fundamentally new in them."

News.Az