Week in pictures: Israel-Hamas war, Putin’s China visit and others

+ ↺ − 16 px

From the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, News.Az presents a Pictures of the Week collection by Reuters.

Palestinians ride on a vehicle as they flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 9. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

News.Az