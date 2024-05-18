Week in pictures: Israel-Hamas war, Putin’s China visit and others
From the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, News.Az presents a Pictures of the Week collection by Reuters.
Palestinians carrying belongings and bags of flour return to their houses at Zeitoun neighborhood after Israeli forces withdrew from the area following a raid, in Gaza City, May 15. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Security officers move Slovak PM Robert Fico in a car after a shooting incident, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A person is detained after the shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico, in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Explosives are detonated to free the container ship Dali, after it was trapped following its collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland, May 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a tea ceremony in Beijing's Zhongnanhai park, China, May 16. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel
A medic reacts as she stands inside a bomb shelter near the site of the Nova festival, where partygoers were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, on Israel's Memorial Day, when the country commemorates fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and Israeli victims of hostile attacks, in Reim, southern Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians ride on a vehicle as they flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 9. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Ukrainian servicemen of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade wait inside a dugout at a position in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, May 16. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A drone view shows a dead horse in a flooded area in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 14. REUTERS/Adriano Machado