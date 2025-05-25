+ ↺ − 16 px

Between May 19 and 24, the Russia-Ukraine war entered a critical juncture. The week brought contrasting signs of progress and peril—diplomatic overtures were made, the largest prisoner exchange since 2022 took place, yet Ukraine’s capital was hit by one of the heaviest aerial assaults in recent months. The juxtaposition of peace efforts and deepening violence continues to define the character of this war, now in its fourth year.

The week began with an unexpected announcement from Washington. On May 19, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to initiate ceasefire negotiations, following a lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Vatican was reportedly proposed as a neutral host for the talks, signaling the search for an apolitical mediator. This announcement came amid growing pressure from European capitals and humanitarian organizations, alarmed by the widening war zone and civilian casualties. Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not issue an immediate public reaction, Kyiv insiders confirmed that he was in direct contact with Washington shortly before Trump’s call with Putin.

However, optimism was short-lived. By May 20, senior Russian officials publicly questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine’s political leadership, further entrenching Moscow’s maximalist position. Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current Security Council secretary, reiterated the Kremlin’s longstanding preconditions for peace: Ukraine must renounce NATO ambitions, recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea and the occupied eastern oblasts, and amend its constitution to establish “permanent neutrality.” Ukrainian officials immediately dismissed these conditions as unrealistic, noting that accepting them would amount to a dismantling of national sovereignty.

Amid this tense backdrop, a high-profile killing on European soil reignited fears of a shadow conflict unfolding beyond the battlefield. On May 21, Andriy Portnov, a former Ukrainian deputy chief of staff under ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot and killed outside a private school in Pozuelo de Alarcón, a wealthy suburb of Madrid. Portnov, who had been living in Spain since the 2014 Maidan Revolution, was a polarizing figure accused of undermining Ukraine’s post-revolution judiciary. Spanish police have yet to declare the motive, but some European intelligence analysts suspect the killing may have been linked to covert Ukrainian efforts to pursue fugitive collaborators or part of a broader proxy campaign involving both states’ security services.

The violence was not limited to espionage. On May 22, fighting surged along multiple frontlines in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces launched renewed assaults in the Siversk, Kupiansk, and Avdiivka directions, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. However, most attacks were repelled without territorial gains. Simultaneously, cross-border clashes escalated in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions, where Ukrainian drone and sabotage units have intensified operations in recent weeks as part of a strategy to stretch Russian defenses.

The Kremlin reported intercepting 159 Ukrainian drones over a 24-hour period—one of the largest barrages to date—indicating a substantial escalation in Kyiv’s asymmetric warfare tactics. Among the intercepted targets were oil depots, radar installations, and supply hubs in Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts. In response, Russian forces fired an Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile into the Kharkiv region, allegedly targeting a command post, though Ukrainian authorities reported civilian casualties.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, a breakthrough occurred on May 23 that momentarily shifted the focus from the front to humanitarian diplomacy. In a carefully coordinated operation facilitated by Turkish and Qatari intermediaries, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 780 prisoners—390 from each side. The swap included combatants, medics, and several civilian detainees, among them women and elderly individuals. The exchange took place at two points: the Belarus-Ukraine border and a neutral site near Ukraine’s Chernihiv region. Zelenskyy welcomed the development, reaffirming his commitment to repatriating all Ukrainian captives, while Russian officials framed the swap as a “gesture of goodwill,” even as their troops pressed forward on the battlefield.

However, the temporary respite was shattered in the early hours of May 24. Kyiv came under one of the most intense aerial attacks since the onset of the war. The city’s air defense systems were activated across all sectors as Russian-launched Shahed drones and Kalibr cruise missiles rained down in coordinated waves. Explosions lit up the sky, and plumes of smoke rose from multiple city districts. Fires broke out in Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, six people were injured, and over 20 residential and public buildings were damaged. Subway stations once again turned into bomb shelters, reminiscent of the early days of the full-scale invasion.

Military analysts say the strike was intended to send a clear signal that Moscow’s posture has not softened, despite diplomatic headlines. The attack may also have been a show of force following Ukraine’s increased drone incursions and the high-profile prisoner exchange.

The European Union condemned the attack, calling it a “direct assault on any hope for peace.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that while diplomatic tracks remain open, Russia’s aggressive actions “risk closing the window for meaningful negotiation.”

This week’s events encapsulate the deeply contradictory nature of the conflict. Even as channels for diplomacy open, they are undermined by continued military aggression and acts of sabotage. For now, both sides appear locked in a dangerous cycle—seeking leverage at the negotiating table through escalation on the battlefield.

As the world watches, Ukraine braces for what may come next: more attacks, more diplomacy, and more questions about how and when this war will end.

News.Az