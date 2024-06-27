What makes the dollar so strong

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade



Recent geopolitical events and economic decisions by leading world powers point to potential turmoil in the global economy and the role of the dollar in this context. Increasing tensions between major economic players such as the United States and China, as well as internal political changes in Europe and the United States raise important questions.

MP and economic expert Vugar Bayramli

Recent elections in the European Union highlighted the growing popularity of right-wing parties, which could support the union and key initiatives, including aid to Ukraine and NATO. These changes could lead to a reassessment of geopolitical priorities, especially if Donald Trump is elected in the next U.S. presidential election.The Wall Street Journal notes that Trump's current election campaign, with his proposal to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 60% and all other imports to 10%, will have a much greater impact on the U.S. economy, as tariff revenues will increase from 2% to 17% of imports. This could significantly change global trade dynamics and threaten the stability of the world monetary system.Geopolitical instability related to the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences also has a serious impact on the economic situation. This conflict is causing concern in the world community and could further exacerbate economic uncertainty.The growth in the U.S. national debt and its projected increase to $50 trillion in the coming decades are putting pressure on the dollar and global financial markets. This also reflects concerns about the long-term sustainability of U.S. financial policy and its potential impact on the global economy.Recent statements by experts and entrepreneurs about the possible collapse of the dollar and its consequences for the global economy have generated great interest and discussion. It is important to consider the current state of U.S. national debt, dedollarization processes, and potential alternatives as an international currency.As of June 21, 2024, America's national debt reached $34.84 trillion, significantly exceeding the country's GDP, which was $27 trillion in 2023. This fact causes serious concern among economists and analysts, as the stability of the U.S. financial system has traditionally been based on the dollar as the main world reserve currency.Major American businessmen such as Kim Dotcom predict an inevitable economic collapse in the U.S. due to the unsatisfactory level of national debt and the country's inability to meet its financial obligations. Dotcom stated that interest payments on the U.S. national debt reach one trillion dollars, which is one-third of all the country's tax revenues. Moreover, the amount of Washington's debt and unsecured obligations exceeds the value of all the country's assets - "everything that Americans and American businesses own." Most experts claim that the economic crisis will not happen immediately and will depend on the dynamics of dedollarization processes.The process of dedollarization is already actively underway in various regions of the world, which could lead to a gradual reduction in the role of the dollar as the main world currency. This process is driven by both economic and political decisions of countries seeking to diversify their currency reserves and reduce their dependence on a single currency.One possible scenario is the gradual agreement on a new international settlement unit that is not linked to a specific country. Various options are being discussed, including the use of gold or cryptocurrencies as potential alternatives to the dollar. However, the exact timing and mechanisms for implementing such a unit remain a subject of further discussion.The increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, initiated by the Trump administration and intensified under the Biden administration, has significantly affected international trade. This led to an increase in prices for consumer goods in the U.S. and other countries, as well as the transfer of production to regions such as Mexico and Vietnam. The potential further expansion of the conflict between the U.S. and China creates uncertainty for the global economy, especially against the backdrop of unresolved issues such as inflation and high interest rates.The dollar plays a key role in the global economy, especially due to differences in interest rates and the strengthening of the U.S. economy in recent years. However, possible changes in the Federal Reserve's policy aimed at easing monetary policy could weaken the dollar's position. Sanctions against Russia and their consequences, including the dedollarization of some countries, also put pressure on the dollar as the main world currency.said in an interview with News.Az that U.S. exports include a variety of goods and services. The share of services has increased in recent years, as a number of services are offered virtually, online, which affects the U.S. economy and exports."Naturally, when we pay attention to the share of the U.S. in global exports, we must take into account the impact of increasing the share of other countries on the share of U.S. exports. In recent years, exports have increased not only in China but also in Brazil and India, which are already becoming new economic powers. The European Union is also conducting systematic work to increase exports. All this, naturally, affects the share and weight of the U.S. in global exports. That is, in fact, the U.S. exports not only dollars but also industrial goods and significant volumes of services," he said.The MP emphasized that despite the relative decrease in the overall share of U.S. exports amid the emergence of new economic powers, the U.S. will remain a major global economic player in the coming years. Since 65% of currency reserves are held in dollars, the U.S. is the leading country in terms of budget size, and despite the relative decrease in the U.S. share in global trade, it will be able to maintain its position in the global economy.The expert noted that the strengthening of the dollar in world markets continues. The euro is losing value relative to the dollar. "Currently, it takes one dollar and seven cents to buy one euro. Previously, it took one dollar and eleven cents to buy one euro. The strengthening of the dollar is associated with the strengthening of the U.S. economy and more positive macroeconomic indicators than expected, as well as with the regulation of inflation," he added.

News.Az