Why does Putin need a large army?
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will soon become the second largest in the world, surpassed only by the Chinese army. According to the Global Firepower portal , the size of the Russian army will increase to 2,389,000 personnel, with 1.5 million being servicemen . This decision comes as a result of a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will come into force on December 1, 2024.
The increase in the size of the Russian army will allow it to surpass the armies of the United States and India, whose military personnel numbers are 1.32 million and 1.44 million, respectively. This move will strengthen Russia’s international position, making its military the second-largest in the world, behind only China, whose armed forces number 2 million personnel.
Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, Andrey Kartapolov , emphasized that this decision is linked to growing threats from "former foreign partners," such as NATO countries. Specifically, Kartapolov pointed to the need to create new units in the northwest, considering Finland’s recent accession to NATO. "This step is aimed at strengthening Russia’s security in the face of an escalating international situation," Kartapolov said.
This increase is not the first such decision in recent years. In August 2022, the size of the Russian military was already increased by 140,000 personnel, bringing the total to 2,039,000, including 1,150,000 servicemen. Prior to that, a similar move was made in 2017 to expand the army’s ranks.
In December 2022, then-Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu stated that the size of the Russian Armed Forces should be raised to 1.5 million personnel, including 695,000 contract soldiers. This highlighted the need for a professionalized and strengthened army to effectively respond to new challenges.
Important changes have also been made to Russia’s conscription system. In 2023, the upper age limit for the draft was raised from 27 to 30, which took effect in January 2024. At the same time, citizens who turned 27 before the end of 2023 will be placed in the reserve and will not be subject to conscription in 2024. These changes, aimed at expanding the mobilization reserve, are a key element in Russia’s military strengthening strategy.
Andrey Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, explained that President Vladimir Putin decided to increase the size of the army to form new units necessary for conducting the special military operation (SMO). Gurulev noted that these units are currently being formed from volunteers who sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense. He also assured that future units will also be formed from contract soldiers, urging the public not to panic.
Another member of the Defense Committee, Deputy Andrey Kolesnik, in an interview with the publication "Abzats," emphasized that the increase in the size of the Armed Forces is due to rising challenges that Russia is facing. Kolesnik noted that the previous forces were struggling to fulfill the responsibilities placed on the army. Increasing the size of the military will avoid the need for general mobilization, ensuring that the army remains modern and contract-based, drawing on the experience of the SMO in Ukraine and operations in Syria.
Alexey Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, stated in an interview with Gazeta.ru that the increase in military personnel is tied to the threat of a full-scale war with NATO. Zhuravlev pointed out Western discussions of potential missile strikes on Russian territory, which makes the decision to increase personnel timely and necessary.
The increase in the size of the army is part of a large-scale development plan for the Russian Armed Forces. This plan involves gradually increasing military personnel based on the geopolitical situation and international context. Government representatives have emphasized that such an expansion is necessary for promptly responding to emerging threats.
State Duma Deputy Andrey Kolesnik, commenting on the decree, pointed out that the expansion of the Russian Armed Forces is directly related to the growing global challenges and threats faced by the country. He reminded that the previously established personnel numbers were designed for "peacetime," while current circumstances require a larger force for the country’s defense.
Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov also commented on this decision, stressing that it was prompted by the growing threats around Russia’s borders. According to him, the hostile environment on the western borders and instability on the eastern borders require corresponding measures to strengthen national security.
Thus, the increase in the size of the Russian army will be an important step toward strengthening the country’s defense capabilities amid the current international situation.
