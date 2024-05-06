Why Europe continues to buy gas from Russia?

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, the European energy landscape is experiencing fundamental shifts, primarily prompted by the necessity to move away from Russian energy sources. Russia, formerly the largest gas supplier to Europe, is now seeing its market share decrease, though not vanish completely, which complicates the political and economic dynamics within the region.The introduction of sanctions against Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine has posed a complex challenge for the European Union: finding a balance between putting pressure on the Russian economy and ensuring its own energy security. Despite significant cuts in energy imports from Russia, the EU still continues to purchase certain volumes of Russian gas. Let's explore why this is happening and what the prospects are for a complete cessation of Russian energy imports.According to Eurostat, in 2023, the EU imported energy resources from Russia amounting to 29 billion euros, which is significantly less compared to 147 billion euros in 2022. This indicates that the sanctions are indeed working, but completely nullifying imports in the short term is neither possible nor prudent. Currently, the EU has significantly restricted the import of pipeline gas and has begun to gradually reduce purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, a complete cessation of Russian LNG will take several more years.The main goal of the sanctions is to create problems for the Russian economy while minimizing negative consequences for the EU itself. Otherwise, the sanctions could prove counterproductive. According to Eurostat, in 2023, Russian gas accounted for 15% of the EU's gas imports (6% LNG, 9% pipeline gas). A further reduction in the share of pipeline gas and a gradual decrease in the share of LNG are expected in 2024. However, at current rates, a complete cessation of Russian gas is only feasible by 2030.Despite ongoing gas purchases, the sanctions are already showing their effectiveness. In 2023, Russia's Gazprom recorded record losses of 363 billion roubles. At the same time, Novatek, which deals in LNG sales, remained profitable. In response, the EU and the US introduced new sanctions against Novatek, the effects of which are expected in 2024.Hungary's presidency of the European Union in 2024 introduces additional complexity, given its traditional advocacy for strong economic ties with Russia. This raises questions about the feasibility of a full embargo on Russian gas, which would require unanimous agreement from all EU member states.As public and political pressure mounts to completely sever ties with Russian gas, EU regulatory agencies like ACER caution against a too-rapid transition that could precipitate an energy crisis. They advocate for a "gradual reduction" strategy, which they believe will mitigate market shocks and provide time to adjust to new circumstances.Although a complete cessation of Russian energy imports will take several more years, the sanctions are already demonstrating their effectiveness, as evidenced by Gazprom's record losses. The EU and the US continue to adapt their sanctions policy to maximize its impact on Russia while minimizing negative consequences for the European economy.

