Yerevan says peace process with Baku ongoing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan and Baku continue working towards signing a peace treaty, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told 24news portal, News.Az reports.

He noted that despite certain disagreements, the Armenian government believes that the ongoing official talks will lead to the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.Kostanyan added that no date has been set for another round of Yerevan-Baku talks at the official level.On May 10-11 this year, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty, Kazakhstan.The ministers welcomed the progress on border delimitation and the agreements reached in this regard. The ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft "Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations". They also agreed to continue negotiations on outstanding issues on which there are still differences of opinion.

News.Az