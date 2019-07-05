1 day in the most desirable workplace of the country

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the event organized with the initiative of Azercell, participants had an opportunity to get acquainted with the activity of the company

Stepping into the new digital era in its course of activity, the leader of the telecommunications sector of Azerbaijan, Azercell for the first time held an event called “1 day in Azercell”, on June 28. Thus, attendees of the event had a unique opportunity to get acquainted with Azercell’s business environment and participate in the exchange of information with the leading experts of the IT field. Covering one of the relevant topics of nowadays - "Data Engineering and Machine Learning", experts of Azercell's IT and Big Data Departments shared their rich experience with approximately 40 guests, which were selected based on pre-application process and discussed the latest trends of the telecom industry. Employees of various companies and students of higher education institutions, who attended the event, also seized the opportunity to be aware of the innovations of the digital world.

Azercell Telekom will continue the implementation of initiatives and projects aimed at realizing potential and identifying professional interests of the youth.

