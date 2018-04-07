1 dead, 1 injured while mountain climbing in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

One mountaineer has died and another injured while descending Georgia’s Mount Mkinvartsveri yesterday.

According to preliminary information provided by the Interior Ministry, four people, including two Georgians and two foreigners were mountain climbing in Kazbegi, agenda.ge reports.

The ministry said one of the foreigners allegedly slipped and died from severe injuries.

It was not possible to immediately rescue the injured due to severe weather conditions.

News.Az

