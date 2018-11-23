1 dead, 2 injured in Alabama mall shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shooting Thursday night at a mall in Alabama left one person dead and two teens injured, ABC News cited police said as saying.

The shooting happened around 9:52 p.m. local time after two individuals first got into a physical altercation near the J.C. Penney and Footaction stores at Riverchase Galleria mall, according to Capt. Gregg Rector of the Hoover Police Department.

An 18-year-old struck by at least one bullet was transported to a local hospital and was in serious condition, Rector said. A 12-year-old girl also was hit by gunfire, but she was alert, talking and taken to a nearby children's hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately reported.

The other individual involved in the altercation was shot by police while running away. That person's age is unknown.

"The unidentified person was fleeing the scene when one of the police officers encountered him and shot and killed him," Rector said.

News.Az

