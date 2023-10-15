1 Israeli killed in missile fired from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one Israeli was killed and three others were injured on Sunday by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon into a northern settlement, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that “the deadly attack from Lebanon at the northern town of Shtula was an anti-tank guided missile,” according to the daily Times of Israel.

The Israeli army also said that “it shelled the source of the fire with artillery.”

Another anti-tank guided missile was also fired at a military position on the northern border, the army added.

Over the last week tension has flared along the Israeli-Lebanese border, with Israeli forces and the Hezbollah group exchanging fire multiple times in the deadliest confrontations since a month-long war in 2006.

The tension arose last weekend, when Israeli forces launched a sustained military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

