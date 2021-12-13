1 killed, 13 others injured in drive-by shooting in U.S. Texas

1 killed, 13 others injured in drive-by shooting in U.S. Texas

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed and 13 others injured following a drive-by shooting at a vigil on Sunday evening in Baytown, a suburb city near Houston, Texas, authorities said.

The person was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Of the injured, three are currently in critical condition, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter drove up and opened fire on a crowd that gathered at the vigil.

One of the injured may be a child, said Gonzalez.

Local media reported that the vigil named the Celebration of Life ceremony, was held by a mother in honor of her son killed at home a few weeks ago.

News.Az

News.Az