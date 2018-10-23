1 NATO soldier killed, 2 injured after Afghan soldier's shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The initial reports indicated that the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces

A NATO soldier was killed and two service members wounded after an Afghan soldier turned his weapon and fired against them on Monday, the NATO-led coalition said, Xinhua reported.

"A Resolute Support service member was killed in Herat province today," Resolute Support Public Affairs said in a statement.

The initial reports indicated that the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces, the statement added.

Local media reported that the shooter was arrested by the coalition troops.

"Further details will be shared after the appropriate national authorities have followed their processes for releasing information," the statement added.

News.Az

