10 daily habits that can improve your health and increase life expectancy

10 daily habits that can improve your health and increase life expectancy

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People often associate long life with genetics, expensive healthcare, or breakthrough medical treatments. While these factors can influence health outcomes, scientific research increasingly shows that everyday habits play a far greater role in determining how long and how well people live.

Experts in preventive medicine, nutrition, and public health agree that longevity is not built through dramatic lifestyle changes but through consistent daily behaviors. Simple habits practiced over years can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and other chronic illnesses while improving overall quality of life, News.az reports.

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As populations around the world continue to age, health professionals emphasize that extending lifespan should go hand in hand with extending "healthspan" — the number of years a person remains healthy, active, and independent.

Here are ten daily habits that experts say can significantly improve health and potentially increase life expectancy.

1. Prioritize Quality Sleep

Sleep is one of the most powerful yet often overlooked pillars of health.

Adults generally need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night. During sleep, the body repairs tissues, strengthens the immune system, regulates hormones, and consolidates memory.

Studies have linked chronic sleep deprivation to higher risks of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, and cognitive decline.

To improve sleep quality, experts recommend:

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule

Avoiding screens before bedtime

Limiting caffeine late in the day

Keeping bedrooms cool and dark

Establishing a relaxing nighttime routine

Getting enough restorative sleep can improve energy levels, mood, concentration, and long-term health outcomes.

2. Stay Physically Active Every Day

Regular movement remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of premature death.

The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. However, even small amounts of daily movement can provide significant benefits.

Physical activity helps:

Strengthen the heart

Improve circulation

Maintain healthy weight

Reduce blood pressure

Improve mental health

Lower cancer risk

Walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, gardening, and strength training are all effective forms of exercise.

Research consistently shows that people who remain physically active throughout life tend to live longer and experience fewer chronic diseases.

3. Eat More Whole Foods

Nutrition plays a central role in long-term health.

Health experts recommend focusing on whole, minimally processed foods, including:

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Nuts

Seeds

Legumes

Fish

Lean proteins

These foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants that support immune function and reduce inflammation.

Highly processed foods, excessive sugar, and trans fats have been linked to obesity, heart disease, and metabolic disorders.

Many of the world's longest-living populations consume diets rich in plant-based foods and healthy fats while limiting processed products.

4. Drink Enough Water

Hydration is essential for nearly every bodily function.

Water helps regulate body temperature, transport nutrients, remove waste, lubricate joints, and support brain function.

Even mild dehydration can cause:

Fatigue

Headaches

Reduced concentration

Poor physical performance

Daily water needs vary depending on climate, age, and activity levels, but experts generally recommend drinking water regularly throughout the day rather than waiting until thirst develops.

Replacing sugary beverages with water can also help reduce calorie intake and improve metabolic health.

5. Manage Stress Effectively

Chronic stress can have serious consequences for both physical and mental health.

Persistent stress may contribute to:

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Anxiety

Depression

Sleep problems

Weakened immunity

Although eliminating stress entirely is impossible, healthy coping strategies can significantly reduce its impact.

Effective stress-management techniques include:

Meditation

Deep breathing exercises

Physical activity

Spending time in nature

Hobbies

Social interaction

People who develop healthy ways to manage stress often experience better overall well-being and improved long-term health.

6. Maintain Strong Social Connections

Human relationships play a critical role in longevity.

Numerous studies have found that people with strong social networks tend to live longer and enjoy better physical and mental health than those who experience chronic loneliness.

Meaningful social connections can:

Reduce stress

Improve emotional resilience

Lower depression risk

Encourage healthier behaviors

Strong relationships with family, friends, neighbors, and community members provide emotional support during difficult periods and contribute to a greater sense of purpose.

Researchers increasingly consider social isolation a major public health concern.

7. Avoid Smoking and Tobacco Products

Smoking remains one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide.

Tobacco use significantly increases the risk of:

Lung cancer

Heart disease

Stroke

Chronic respiratory illnesses

Various other cancers

The good news is that quitting smoking provides benefits at any age.

Within weeks of quitting, circulation and lung function begin to improve. Over time, risks of heart disease and cancer decline substantially.

Public health experts consistently identify smoking cessation as one of the most important actions individuals can take to improve life expectancy.

8. Limit Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect nearly every organ system in the body.

Heavy drinking has been associated with:

Liver disease

Certain cancers

Cardiovascular problems

Mental health disorders

Accidents and injuries

Health authorities increasingly emphasize moderation and caution regarding alcohol use.

People who choose to drink should follow national health guidelines and avoid excessive consumption.

Reducing alcohol intake can improve sleep quality, liver health, cognitive performance, and overall well-being.

9. Keep Your Mind Active

Maintaining cognitive health becomes increasingly important with age.

Regular mental stimulation may help preserve memory and cognitive function.

Activities that challenge the brain include:

Reading

Learning new skills

Solving puzzles

Studying languages

Playing musical instruments

Engaging in creative projects

Lifelong learning not only supports brain health but also contributes to greater life satisfaction and emotional well-being.

Researchers continue to explore the relationship between cognitive engagement and reduced dementia risk.

10. Schedule Regular Health Checkups

Preventive healthcare can detect problems before they become serious.

Routine medical examinations allow healthcare providers to monitor:

Blood pressure

Cholesterol levels

Blood sugar

Cancer screenings

Vaccinations

Overall health status

Early detection often leads to more effective treatment and better outcomes.

Experts recommend following age-appropriate screening guidelines and discussing individual health risks with qualified healthcare professionals.

The Bottom Line: Consistency Matters More Than Perfection

Improving health and increasing life expectancy does not require radical changes overnight. The evidence suggests that small, sustainable habits practiced consistently over many years can produce significant benefits.

Regular exercise, healthy eating, quality sleep, stress management, social connection, and preventive healthcare work together to reduce disease risk and improve overall quality of life.

While no single habit can guarantee a longer life, adopting these daily practices can help people stay healthier, remain active longer, and increase their chances of living a longer and more fulfilling life.

News.Az