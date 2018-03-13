10 dead, 18 injured as bus crashes into parked truck in Turkey's Çorum province

A passenger bus crashed into a parked semi-trailer truck, killing 10 people and injuring 18 in Turkey's northern Çorum province on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the Kumbel village located in Çorum's Osmancık district, according to Daily Sabah.

The bus with 26 people departed from Istanbul and was reportedly its way to Tokat province.

Large crews of medics and firefighters were quickly sent to the scene of the accident.

The wounded were taken by ambulance to nearby Osmancık State Hospital. Officials expressed concern that the death toll could grow, due to severe injuries among surviving passengers.

Once the fire was brought under control, authorities opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.

News.Az

